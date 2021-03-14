MOUNT PLEASANT – Following a motorcycle versus pedestrian crash Saturday, March 13, on Highway 32 and 25th Street, rescue personnel transported two people to the emergency room.

Dispatchers at the Racine County Joint Dispatch Center called officers out for a report of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash, according to a press release by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Driving northbound on Highway 32, the motorcyclist approached the intersection at 25th Street, lost control of the motorcycle, and laid it down. When he did, the motorcycle slid through the intersection, striking a teenager on a bicycle waiting to cross the road.

The motorcycle struck his ankles. Swept off his feet, the boy struck his head on the ground. Rescue personnel took the teen to the emergency department at Ascension-All Saints as a precautionary measure. The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained head injuries and was taken to Ascension-All Saints Hospital as well.

Mount Pleasant Police arrested the man for suspicion of drunk driving and operating a vehicle after revocation (OWI-related).

Police have not released the name of the maninvolved in the motorcycle versus pedestrian crash.

“Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department at 884-0454 option #4 or Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330 or via e-mail through the website www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com