RACINE ⏤ The Racine County District Attorney’s office has charged a 20-year-old Mount Pleasant man with second-degree sexual assault.

Adrian X. Ager faces charges of second-degree sexual assault of a child under age 16, possession of an illegal article by an inmate and disorderly conduct.

In addition, Ager was charged with numerous other offenses based on incidents that occurred in 2019 and earlier this year.

He remained in the Racine County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.

Sexual assault criminal complaint

According to the criminal complaint, a girl, now age 15, told a case worker at the Child Advocacy Center on Dec. 1 that Ager had sex with her in the summer of 2019 at her cousin’s house in Racine.

When a Racine Police Department officer spoke with Ager, after providing him with his Miranda rights, Ager stated that he knows the girl. However, he said he didn’t know anything about the sexual assault and denied touching the girl.

After being arrested and taken to the Racine County Jail, officers strip searched Ager as part of the standard practice for new inmates. He allegedly became resistive to correctional intake officers.

‘Had something’

When taken to the shower area, Ager stated that he “had something,” pulled an item out of his buttock and dropped it on the floor. The item was identified as a “Posh” vape pen.

Ager also allegedly caused a disturbance by being loud in the shower room.

Ager made an initial appearance on Wednesday where cash bond was set at $5,000. As a condition of the bond, the court ordered he not to have contact with the victim.

He was also to abstain from consuming or possessing controlled substances.

Aug. 19 burglary

In addition, the DA’s office charged him with burglary of a residence/party to a crime and obstructing. This was in connection with the burglary of a residence in the 1400 block of Douglas Avenue on Aug. 19, 2019.

According to the criminal complaint, a RPD officer leaving the residence with two other suspects recognized Ager. The court issued a warrant for his arrest in October 2019 in that case.

Aug. 30 incident

The District Attorney’s office also charged Ager with fleeing/eluding officers resulting in bodily harm and two counts of reckless driving causing injury in connection with an Aug. 30 incident.

According to the criminal complaint, Ager refused to stop for a Mount Pleasant Police officer while driving on that day.

As a result, he led police on a high-speed chase that resulted in accident at Highway 38 near Highway MM that injured two passengers.

Ager, who the passengers identified, fled on foot.

Failed to make initial appearance

The court unsuccessfully attempted to contact Ager by mail. The court issued a bench warrant against Ager in October when he failed to make an initial court appearance.

On Wednesday, the court set a $1,000 cash bond on the burglary and obstructing charges. Ager also received a $500 cash bond on the fleeing and reckless driving charges, according to online court records.

Ager will next appear in Racine County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing on all of the charges on Dec. 17.

