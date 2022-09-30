The Village of Mount Pleasant announced on its Facebook page a reminder to its residents about off-season parking. Their post “RV season is coming to an end” reminds homeowners within the village of the rules about recreational vehicle storage.

Municipal codes for parking restrictions

According to the village, between Oct. 1 and April 30, in the Village of Mount Pleasant, according to Municipal Codes §78-141 (b) and § 90-420.110, recreational vehicles like campers, between 22 feet and 40 feet, may not be stored in a driveway or in the front yard of a property.

The department’s post notes the exception is when the recreational vehicle is being used for loading or unloading, which may not exceed 48 hours.

Where can recreational vehicles be stored? They can be stored inside or in rear yards. They can also be parked in garages, storage buildings, or barns, and at off-site facilities.

Lastly, parking recreational vehicles on public streets is prohibited on public streets between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. every day.

More information can be found on the village’s website.

