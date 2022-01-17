MOUNT PLEASANT – Drivers will want to keep a close eye on the speedometer, particularly along main roadways here. The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) announced Friday that it has created a traffic unit specifically to enforce speed limits along with other traffic violations.

“The Mount Pleasant Police Department takes traffic-related complaints seriously, and is dedicating resources to combat the problem,” Police Chief Matt Soens said in a news release. The special traffic unit will triple the amount of dedicated traffic enforcement within the village.

Soens noted that the enhanced enforcement will focus along the major arterial highways where most excessive speeding is known to occur. This includes Green Bay Road (Highway 31), Washington Avenue (Highway 20) and Spring Street (Highway C).

“Our hope is to gain voluntary compliance in reducing speeds to minimize the amount and severity of injuries and property damage related to traffic crashes. In addition, quality of life issues such as excessive noise relating to traffic, may also decrease,” he said.

Drivers are reminded that in addition to monetary fines, a speeding violation carries 3 points against a driver’s record for violations up to 10 miles per hour over the posted limit, 4 points for violations for speeds of 11 to 19 miles per hour over the limit, and 6 points for speeds of 20 miles per hour or more over the limit. In some cases, the points are doubled for probationary drivers.

Under Wisconsin state law, if a driver accumulates 12 points within a 12-month period, the driver’s license is suspended. Most insurance carriers will also increase premium rates for drivers with a poor driving record.

