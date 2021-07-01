MOUNT PLEASANT – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) and the South Shore Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident in the 4800 block of Sheridan Road here Thursday afternoon.

The MPPD reported that a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox swerved before rolling over twice about 2 p.m. Thursday. The female driver and a child in the vehicle were not seriously injured. Two other passengers in the vehicle fled the scene. The Sturtevant Police Department was called to assist in the search with its K9 unit. One passenger, later found by MPPD officers in the nearby Lake Park neighborhood, was taken into custody on a probation violation. The other passenger could not be located.

The driver was cited for failure to secure her child in a proper safety seat. MPPD did not identify the driver or passengers. Sheridan Road was temporarily shut down during the preliminary investigation.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the MPPD at 262-884-0454 (option #4) or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or via email through the website: www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com