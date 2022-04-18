RACINE COUNTY – The Mount Pleasant Police Department received a call on Sunday, April 17, 2022, around 3:47 p.m. regarding a male who identified himself as a Police Officer to a hotel worker in the 13300 block of Hospitality Court.

During the interaction, the man produced a badge, provided a badge number and gave the name of the Police Department he supposedly worked for. According to a news release, he told the employee that he was working on a “sting operation,” and looking for anyone who had checked in under the names “Perez” or “Gonzalez.”

Mount Pleasant Police Officers arrived and began their investigation. They found that the man had shown the staff member a silver badge, and that he was not affiliated with any police department and had never been a police officer.

The man was identified as 32-year-old Racine resident Steven J. Simonsen. Police took Simonsen into custody and brought him to the Racine County Jail.

Simonsen is charged with Impersonating a Peace Officer under Wisconsin State Statute 946.70 and the case is before the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department reminds the public:

Should any citizen doubt the identity of someone claiming to be a police officer, immediately contact Racine County Communications Dispatch to have an officer sent to their location and/or confirm the identity of such person(s) claiming to be police. Citizens may also contact departments directly if necessary. Public safety should never be compromised due to false persons claiming to be police.

Anyone that has information about this incident can call the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-0454, then select option 4. Citizens can also contact Crime Stoppers by calling 888-636-9330, through the Crime Stoppers website, or the P3 Tips App.

