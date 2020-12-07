MOUNT PLEASANT ⏤ Mount Pleasant Police are seeking help in identifying three suspects involved in an armed robbery on Nov. 22.
On that day, police responded to the Hometown gas station, 2325 Racine St., at 10:37 p.m. for a counter hold-up alarm.
Officers determined that two Black males — one wearing a red sweatshirt and one wearing a gray sweatshirt — robbed the business.
A third suspect acted as a look out.
After the robbery, all three fled on foot. Video surveillance equipment captured photos of two of the suspects.
The department encourages anyone with information on the robbery to contact its Investigation Bureau at 262-884-0454, option 4.
Tips can also be made via Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or via email through the website www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com
