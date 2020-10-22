MOUNT PLEASANT, WI – A woman is in custody after cut a Walmart employee and attack a second person Wednesday evening in separate robberies.

Officers with the Mount Pleasant Department responded to a report of an employee assaulted at 6:37 p.m. at the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 5625 Washington Avenue, according to MPPD.

When police arrived, they found the employee injured and bleeding from the head. Having been cut twice on his neck and face, rescue personnel from the South Shore Fire Department transported the employee to Ascension-All Saints Hospital.

The employee described the person as a male wearing a black baseball cap, a black hoodie, and dark grey sweat pants. Dispatchers told police that the man was last seen heading west on Washington from Walmart.

During the investigation, officers obtained photos and cell phone footage of the attack.

About a half-hour later, a citizen flagged down officers at the Landmark Credit Union, telling them that they had just been robbed.

“The victim gave the same description of the suspect as the Walmart call and advised Officers that the suspect had approached them while they were at the atm,” according to the press release. “The suspect threatened to shoot the victim and then physically wrestled with and took $20 from the victim and then fled.”

As the officers searched the area, a deputy saw a person matching the suspect’s description heading towards the Kwik Trip gas station on Washington Avenue. The person stood in the middle of the intersection when the police apprehended the person.

The suspect was found to be a female. Officers are currently working on positive identification of the suspect, but the woman is a suspect in both robberies, police say.

The Village of Sturtevant Police Department assisted in the search. These incidents remain under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.