MOUNT PLEASANT — Village of Mount Pleasant Police are continuing to investigate a rollover crash late Friday night that left a 52-year-old Racine man with severe injuries.

According to a press release issued Monday morning, police were dispatched to the 11000 block of Highway 20 at about 10:46 p.m., for a report of a vehicle that had rolled over and was laying on its side in the ditch.

Rollover crash had driver trapped

Police found a white Kia Sportage SUV about 100 feet off the roadway with the driver trapped inside, the release states. Investigators at the scene determined the 52-year-old male driver from Racine was traveling eastbound on Highway 20, when it veered off the roadway, struck a culvert, rolled over and came to rest on its side.

The driver, who was not identified in the release, was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee by Flight for Life. Police also determined that alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Both eastbound lanes of the highway were temporarily shut down while authorities investigated. Assisting Mount Pleasant were personnel from the South Shore Fire Department, the Racine County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The scene was cleared at 2:49 a.m.

Police & Fire

