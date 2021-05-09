MOUNT PLEASANT – A 30-year-old man was hospitalized following a Mount Pleasant stabbing that happened early Saturday morning in the 1000 block of the Southeast Frontage Road.

Antonique Carter, 26, of Racine, was arrested for attempted homicide and bail jumping for stabbing Rashad Lewis, 30, of Racine. Lewis was also arrested for disorderly conduct, domestic abuse, and bail jumping, according to a press release by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Charges are expected to be filed with the Racine County District Attorney’s Office in the Mount Pleasant stabbing case.

At 12;01 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a reported stabbing. When they arrived, they found that both parties had fled the scene in a car. During the investigation, officers learned that Carter and Lewis fought and she stabbed lewis.

Hours later, officers were called to the area of Hospitality Court and the Southeast Frontage Road for a report of suspicious activity. They located the two in a car.

Rescue personnel took Lewis to Ascension-All Saints Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, where he was treated and released. Officers arrested Carter and Lewis and took them into custody at the Racine County Jail.

The Mount Pleasant stabbing remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 884- 0454 option #4 or Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330 or via email through the website.