MOUNT PLEASANT – A traffic stop resulted in an Illinois man’s arrest on multiple drug-related charges here Wednesday afternoon.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department reported that Albert W. Wroten, 26, of Waukegan, Ill., was stopped in the 1200 block of North Green Bay Road (Highway 31) at about 12:09 p.m. Wednesday for a traffic violation. Wroten, however, gave officers various fake names. Investigation revealed that he was in possession of 28.6 grams of cocaine, 8.4 grams of crack cocaine, 3.4 grams of heroin, and more than $1,100 in currency.

Wroten was arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver/manufacture cocaine, crack cocaine, and heroin and obstruction. He was then transported to the Racine County Jail. Further, the charges have been referred to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.

Rating: 5 out of 5.