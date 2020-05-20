Dwayne Ford, a native of Mount Pleasant, WI, and member of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater track and field program, was one of 12 Warhawks who garnered All-America accolades for the 2020 indoor season from the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Honorees from the men’s team include seniors Alex Duff (Oregon, Wis./Oregon), Zach Jasinski (Sussex, Wis./Hamilton), Adam Schommer (Freedom, Wis./Freedom), Clinten Woerishofer (Appleton, Wis./North), juniors David Fassbender (Slinger, Wis./Slinger), Dwayne Ford (Racine, Wis./Case), Thomas Kelly (Brown Deer, Wis./Brown Deer), Brian Kuehl (Geneva, Ill./Geneva), Daustin Martin (Jefferson, Wis./Jefferson) and freshman Will Kaashagen (Cambridge, Wis./Cambridge).

Women’s All-Americans include junior Shelby Nickels (Manitowoc, Wis./Lincoln) and sophomore Kailey Reynolds(Whitewater, Wis./Whitewater).

All 12 qualified for the NCAA Division III Indoor Championships, which were originally scheduled for March 13-14 at JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, N.C., before being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nickels qualified in the long jump for the second consecutive indoor season. She claimed the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship in the long jump with her season-best mark of 18-06.00 (5.64 meters), good for 16th among qualifiers.

Reynolds reached the national meet in the 60-meter dash with her personal-record time of 7.73 seconds, good for 16th.

Duff finished the indoor season tied for 15th in the 60-meter hurdles with a season-best time of 8.17 seconds. The five-time All-American sought his third straight top-eight finish in the 60 hurdles.

Jasinski and Schommer qualified second and 11th, respectively, in the pole vault. Jasinski, the 2019 outdoor champion and indoor runner-up in the event, owned a season-best height of 16-06.00 (5.03 meters). Schommer, a 2019 outdoor All-American, held a personal-record mark of 15-10.50 (4.84 meters).

Fassbender posted qualifying times in both the 3,000-meter run and 5,000-meter run, entering in the 5K for the national meet with a top time of 14:26.33, good for third overall. He was also part of the team’s distance medley relay team, which qualified 11th with a time of 10:05.33. He was joined on the relay by Woerishofer, Kaashagen and Kuehl.

Kuehl also reached the national meet in the 800-meter run with a mark of 1:53.65, good for 16th in the field.

Ford, a two-time All-American in sprint relays, registered a career-best time of 6.90 seconds to qualify 17th in the 60-meter dash.

Kelly and Martin each earned their first trips to a national meet. Kelly qualified 18th in the long jump with a career-best 23-02.75 (7.08 meters), and Martin tallied the No. 9 result in the weight throw, a personal-record 60-03.25 (18.37 meters).