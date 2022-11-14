A small city with lots to do, Racine, Wisconsin offers several thrilling activities, from exploring world-renowned art and architecture to sports. Settling in Racine, the cultural capital of the Midwest, will provide you with small towns, quaint streets, friendly faces, and old-fashioned cooking.

The town can also help you get away from the hustle and bustle of big cities with the most beautiful countryside landscape. Here are some things that you should know if you are moving to Racine for the first time:

Ample stores and facilities

Unlike the vast cities in the USA, suburban cities like Racine have fewer stores and facilities. In fact, the lack of facilities is one of the leading causes why people avoid moving to the countryside. But don’t get scared! All you need is to plan your trips skillfully.

Limiting your grocery trips to twice a month will help you to save money. Having a large stock of necessary items is also helpful. This will help you to remain prepared in case of emergencies. Remember, though the place has plenty of shops, they might not remain open till late at night. Hence, prepare for your midnight cravings beforehand.

Sort out your renter’s insurance

With a shortage of resources in the countryside, it is imperative to protect one’s own belongings. Having a renter’s insurance will just do that for you. Remember, renters insurance is not required by law in Wisconsin, but your landlord might require it.

A Renter’s insurance policy offers you financial coverage for any loss to your personal property. Even if you don’t own much, the amount can easily add up to much more than you even realize. Renter’s insurance protects you from theft, fire, vandalism, water damage, and many other perils.

Animal encounters

Perhaps the most significant difference between city life and living in the country is the presence of exotic flora and fauna. You can easily spot them while crossing the highway past the open farms, much to your surprise.

However, some isolated parts of the town might be prone to bear encounters that can damage your property or cars. Thus, it would be best to avoid such places and enjoy the exotic wildlife from a distance.

Use of well water

Unlike the water arrangements in the city, people in Racine prefer to obtain water from natural sources like wells. No doubt, the town has a sustainable lifestyle that avoids packaged water. However, it would be wrong to claim there’s no drinking water facility.

Instead, the locals prefer consuming well water owing to its rich mineral content. Most even have wells located on their properties. Drilling water from wells can also be a thrilling experience for most newcomers.

Smart city initiative

Just when you think that moving to the countryside is scary, we are here to deliver the good news that will lay your heart at ease. The city is undertaking the smart city initiative and has planned to expand high-speed internet and support interested businesses to test different innovations.

The town has mainly rolled out this plan to expand the educational and training opportunities that are currently present in the town.

Above-average livability score

Racine’s overall livability score is above average. While the town offers several amenities to its residents, the overall expenses are within limits. Hence, Racine offers a great standard of living within an affordable budget.

This indicates that for people who are on the lookout for a peaceful and quiet place to move to, Racine is a perfect choice for them.

Cost of living and crime rate

Another drastic difference that you might notice when moving to Racine is the decreased cost of living. The cost of living in Racine is lower than the national average and is higher than in other cities in the USA. However, the cost of living in Racine may vary depending on the place you settle down. Of course, there are places that have higher house rent, transportation costs, and medical expenses, but the overall living expenditure is pretty affordable.

The crime rate in the city is also significantly low. The total crime rate, along with the violent crime rate, is lower than the national average, making it one of the safest cities to live in the USA.

Education scopes

The educational institutions in Racine have a B-rating, which is considered good on both state and national levels. Schools in Racine have good graduation rates, good enrollment rates and extra programs for students.

Conclusion

If you are looking for a safe yet slightly secluded place to settle down, there’s no better option than Racine. The town offers an array of facilities and yet maintains the subtle suburban touch, surrounded by agricultural fields, wildlife, and much more.

Evidently, the town has partly adopted the urban culture and lifestyle, while maintaining its own aura.

