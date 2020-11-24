MOUNT PLEASANT – Mount Pleasant Police are asking for the public’s help in investigating a
gas station robbery that occurred Sunday night.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department was dispatched by a hold-up alarm to the Hometown gas station at 2325 Racine Street at about 10:37 p.m. Sunday. It was determined that the business was robbed by a Black male wearing a red sweatshirt and a Black male wearing a grey sweatshirt. A third suspect acted as a lookout. All three fled on foot.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the MPPD Investigations
Bureau at 262-884-0454 option #4 or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 (or via email through
www.racinecrimestoppersweb.com).
