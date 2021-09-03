1100 Commerce Dr. Suite 108, Mount Pleasant, WI
www.mrsmyersrr.com
tammy@prtherapy123.com
(262)456-2384
https://www.facebook.com/mrsmyersrr
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; Saturday by appointment
About this business
At Mrs. Myers’ Reading Room (and now Math too!), our innovative small group programs are framed around children’s natural high energy and individual interests, technology, music, and games. Your child will engage in reading, math, and learning activities that feel like play! Learning this way expedites results.
