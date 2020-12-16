The Manufacturing Skill Standards Council, the nation’s leading industry certification body for front-line technicians in advanced manufacturing, is pleased to announce its selection of Gateway Technical College in Kenosha, Wisconsin as its first State Master Training Center.

Effective on December 14, Gateway will be authorized to offer training to instructors to deliver MSSC’s hands-on Certified Production Technician Plus (CPT+) program using the highly innovative “Skill Boss” training and testing device invented by Amatrol, the nation’s leading manufacturer of industrial technician training equipment.

Now, instead of using a single national MSSC instructor training center in Indiana, CPT+ Instructor candidates from Wisconsin can now access their professional training at a lower cost and less time within their own state. In addition to training CPT+ Instructors, this Master Training Center at Gateway will also offer CPT+ training and testing to individuals enrolled in education and training institutions in Wisconsin that do not yet have “Skill Boss” devices.

According to MSSC Chair, Leo Reddy, “Gateway Technical College met all of MSSC’s criteria for serving as a state Master Training: a strong track record of delivering MSSC courses and assessments; two “Skill Boss” devices; and three MSSC-trained CPT Instructors who have passed the MSSC’s Three-Day Master CPT+ Training course. The new CPT+ Master Trainers at Gateway are:

Tony Lestan, Advanced Manufacturing Technology Instructor, Gateway Technical College

Tony attended the University of Illinois at Urbana/Champaign, earning a BS in General Engineering with a minor in Control Systems. Tony spent 25 years as a manufacturing engineer, developing equipment and processes for the production of a variety of products. He has worked with electromechanical devices, printed circuit boards, loudspeakers, high voltage switchgear, and most notably, outboard engines. Tony spent 12 years at BRP Evinrude, designing the autonomous guided vehicle platform used for engine assembly and supporting many new engine launches.

Tony also operated a small business integrating control systems utilizing PLC’s and various motor drives, pneumatics, and hydraulics. Tony has been teaching at Gateway Technical College since 2018 and is excited to serve industry by helping to train others in Advanced Manufacturing Technology skills.

JD Jones, Electro-Mechanical Maintenance Technician Instructor, Gateway Technical College

JD has over 12 years of experience in manufacturing. He has been a service engineer, manufacturing engineer, and maintenance supervisor. Having worked at four different companies including Chrysler, Vermont American, Federal-Mogul, and Marposs. Each of these positions has given him professional and diverse experience in how companies run. He has been troubleshooting, building, and teaching in all his previous positions. With his experience, he is able to bring to the classroom many important aspects of manufacturing and maintenance. He started teaching at Gateway spring of 2009. The best part of his job is being part of a positive influence on students’ lives and creating a better community.

Justin Steffen, Advanced Manufacturing Technology Instructor, Gateway Technical College

Justin holds an Associate’s Degree in Electrical Engineering Technology from Gateway Technical College and a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from the Milwaukee School of Engineering. With 10 years of experience working in manufacturing in the Greater Milwaukee area. He has spent 5 years as an Engineering Technician designing and modifying automation equipment in a large manufacturing facility and another 5 years as a Controls Engineer working for various automation integrators in the food and beverage industry and general manufacturing.

Gateway Technical College, CEO, Dr. Bryan Albrecht reports, “We are delighted to use this new Master Training Center to strengthen our long association with the prestigious MSSC Certifications. We are also pleased to have this new opportunity to offer the MSSC top-level, hands-on CPT+ “Skill Boss” program to instructors and students throughout the state.”

Adds Matt Kirchner, President, LAB Midwest, MSSC’s Training Solution Provider in Wisconsin, “Gateway Technical College is an excellent location for this new Master Training Center, that will offer CPT+ Skill Boss instructor and student training to high schools, community colleges, companies, community-based organizations, military, and incarcerated throughout the state.”

For more information on this new MSSC Master Training Center, contact Gateway Technical College janisinm@gtc.edu, LAB Midwest info@labmidwest.com, or contact MSSC directly at cfeeney@msscusa.org.

