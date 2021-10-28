The Mt. Pleasant Police Department needs help identifying a suspect. On October 28, the department posted, on Facebook, requesting that people share their post. Their goal is to locate the individual, who stole from Trek Bicycle Store, 5509 Durand Ave.

They say, “the male suspect drove the vehicle pictured below which appears to be a Honda Odyssey.”

The photo features a man wearing a light blue face mask, dressed in an orange shirt and dark-colored zip-up sweatshirt. He’s caught on camera wearing white ankle socks and dark closed-toe shoes. In the photo, he appears to be walking into the store.





Photos courtesy of Mt. Pleasant Police Department

If you can identify this male suspect, contact the Mt. Pleasant Police Department by calling (262) 664-7942. Remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by reporting to Racine County Crime Stoppers by calling (262) 636-9330. In addition, leave a web tip here or by using the P3 Tips app.

For reference, the complaint number is #21-24972. Share the Mt. Pleasant Police Department’s Facebook post or share this article.

