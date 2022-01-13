The Village of Mt. Pleasant Police Department is seeking help from the public to help identify a theft suspect. The name of the individual is unknown at this time.

On January 12, 2022, the police department made a post on Facebook that stated, “Officer Padilla is seeking Facebook’s help in identifying the male theft suspect pictured below. The suspect drove the vehicle pictured below.”

Photo of male suspect

Car drove by male suspect

Photo of male suspect

The individual was caught on camera at a local convenience store. At the time that the photo was taken, the individual is wearing a red hat, dark-colored t-shirt, and dark-colored pants. He has gauged ears and multiple tattoos on his forearms and hands. The suspect was driving a white vehicle.

Report to Mt. Pleasant Police Department

If you can identify the male suspect, please contact the Village of Mt. Pleasant Police Department with information. Call 262-664-7942 to report any details about the incident or individual. If you would like to report information while staying anonymous, contact Racine County Crime Stoppers. You may be eligible for a cash reward. Call Racine County Crime Stoppers by calling 262-636-9330, or leave a web tip at www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com or by using a smartphone through the P3 Tips app.

This incident is reported as complaint #22-807. If you are unable to identify this suspect, share this post on social media.

