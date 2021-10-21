The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is hosting a pop-up food pantry. This community event is free and welcomes those in need to attend. It will take place on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. or while supplies last.

This pop-up food pantry is a drive-thru event. If interested in attending, visit the Mt. Pleasant Lakeside COP House, 2237 Mead Street. Journey Disaster Response Team is partnering with the Mt. Pleasant Police Department to distribute a variety of healthy groceries for those in need.

Before attending, individuals should clear the backseat of their vehicle or make sure that there is room in the trunk for grocery items. Due to COVID-19, they are minimizing contact. If attending, remain inside your vehicle while volunteers load your car.

All community members are welcome. Access the Mt. Pleasant Police Department here. If you would like to speak directly to the assigned officers of the Lakeside COP house, you may contact them at (262)-664-7946. Follow the progress of the COP house, its community and events on their Facebook page at Lakeside COP Facebook.

Direct questions about the pop-up food pantry to Lisa Madden by calling (401)-307-3222.

