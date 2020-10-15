Advertisements

The Racine County Courthouse. File photo.

RACINE – The Racine District Attorney’s office has charged Elijah A. Sullivan, 26, of Racine, with weapon and theft-related crimes.

Racine Police took Sullivan into custody Oct. 9, where he remained as of Wednesday afternoon.

Sullivan faces three counts of possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon. Two counts of theft of movable property, too, have been filed against him. The firearm possession charges carry additional penalties, including no probation for being a repeat offender, if convicted.

Criminal complaint

According to the criminal complaint, a Missouri court convicted Sullivan in 2016 of various drug and assault charges. In similarity to the Kenosha case, the Missouri case included a possession of a firearm charge. Other charges consisted of two counts of distribution/delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance, second-degree assault and second-degree burglary. All are felonies.

Locally, a resident sold an AR-15 style rifle to Sullivan, a September Racine Police investigation revealed. The person who sold the gun identified Sullivan from a photo lineup and allowed investigators to download their cellphone data. As a result, police obtained a text string and photos between the resident and Sullivan regarding the sale.

Police, through interviews, learned that Sullivan’s ex-girlfriend had seen Sullivan in possession of an AR-15 style rifle. And on Sept. 8, she reported the theft of a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun and a Ruger .45 caliber handgun with a side beam from a gun case in her car.

When he was arrested, Sullivan had two cellphones in his possession “and he tried to destroy them,” the complaint stated. In a search of the cellphones, however, investigators found “numerous photos of two separate handguns.”

Police identified one of the handguns and an aiming device in the photos as property reported stolen by Sullivan’s former girlfriend.

