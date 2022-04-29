The Racine Zoo has officially announced its 2022 Music at the Zoo Concert Series Lineup. The concert series will take place on June 17 and 18, 2022. It will feature Chicago Tribute Anthology, Grimm Brothers, and Substitute: Tales From The Who. This weekend at the Racine Zoo will feature entertaining acts along the scenic Lake Michigan shoreline. All ages are welcome. Guests will have the chance to grab a bite to eat on-site and sing along to great hits.

Credit: Racine Zoo Credit: Racine Zoo “I am so excited for the Music at the Zoo concerts this season! We have some amazing artists that will be performing at the Zoo and we want you to join us. “This exciting event at the Zoo gets everyone together for friendship, good food and drinks, and more importantly…music. These concerts benefit the Zoo and our animals, and are one more great thing to do in Racine.” Beth Heidorn, Executive Director of the Racine Zoo

Admission for Music at the Zoo

Gates at the Racine Zoo will open at 5:30 p.m on June 17. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and on June 18 will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Racine Zoo. Admission is $30 per person online, $35 per person at the gate, and $50 per person season tickets online. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.

June 17

The concert series will kick off with Chicago Tribute Anthology, which is back by popular demand. This band is dedicated to performing the tunes based on one of the most popular and enduring bands of all time: Chicago. They provide a unique sound and helped define a generation that changed music forever. This band is made up of members who are all seasoned veterans. Their experience in the Chicago-area musical scene makes them stand out.

The Chicago Tribute Anthology’s members have had the opportunity to play with notable national and local artists such as Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Mel Tormé, Tony Bennett, the Hat Guys, Flapjacks, Katie Sullivan, Legacy, the Four Man Acoustical Band, Farewell, Deja Groove, Bill Russo and the Chicago Jazz Ensemble, Take 5, The Dana Legg Big Band, Woody Herman Orchestra, Fanfare, the Fox Valley Concert Band, and many other of the area’s finest musicians and ensembles.

Guests can expect to experience their concert set of Chicago’s greatest hits. It certainly will be a crowd-pleasing show for attendees.

June 18

Two shows will play on June 18. The Grimm Brothers will kick things off and will be opening for Substitute: Tales From The Who. These two veteran performer vocalists will set the tone for the night, light up dance floors and the concert stage at the Racine Zoo. Previously they’ve performed at the Wisconsin State Fair, Summerfest, the former Bradley Center, and Potawatomi Casino.

As for their music, expect a consistent blend of original songs and tributes to some of today’s and yesterday’s greatest artists. Steve Grimm, 1/2 of the band, is an award-winning songwriter, Wisconsin Association of Music Industry (WAMI) Hall of Fame inductee, and founder of Milwaukee’s Bad Boy, on lead guitar and vocals, blending rock, funk and blues in his unique and energy-charged delivery of original and covers. His partner, Craig Evans, will be seen also as lead vocals and grooving to the sounds of his bass.

After The Grimm Brothers open, Substitute: Tales From The Who will take the stage. Their sound and look resemble and capture The Who at the height of their 70s peak. Substitute plays the songs that have become part of rock legend. This band will bring back songs that over the past 50 years have become a vibrant part of music history.

