In continuance of the brand’s efforts to support the first responders, medical personnel, and essential workers of our communities during these unprecedented times, My Place Hotels of America is proud to announce the launch of the brand’s “Help Our Heroes” initiative, a campaign dedicated to providing financial support for first responders across America.

Between now and May 31st, guests can help support first responders across America by using promo code Help Our Heroes to book stays between April 13th and December 1st, 2020. For each qualifying reservation made during this time, My Place Hotels of America will donate 5% of the cost of the room, exclusive of taxes, to First Responders Children’s Foundation. Booking must be made directly at the hotel or via the My Place Hotels of America website at www.MyPlaceHotels.com.

This development follows a brand-wide move, initiated two weeks ago, to provide safe, clean, comfortable, and affordable accommodations for the hardworking individuals working on the frontlines of the global health crisis. From the foundation of this initiative, My Place and its participants are continually reminded of the significant impact that can be made by combining the efforts of many.

Most recently, the My Place Hotels in Amarillo and Lubbock, Texas found national acclaim as their efforts to provide additional relief for local medical personnel and first responders were highlighted across major networks such as FOX News.

Such efforts are providing relief to medical personnel like Misty Pehl, a Registered Nurse who commutes 80 miles to work several days of the week at an Intensive Care Unit in Amarillo, Texas. Pehl said that her accommodations at the local My Place Hotel have eased the hardships COVID-19 uniquely imposes on frontline workers.

“Having a place like My Place to come home to is so important,” Pehl said. “Before I heard about My Place on the news, I was staying at another hotel that made me wonder if safety was a priority. But from the moment I booked my stay, My Place has made me feel safe and welcome. It’s clean, the people are friendly, and it is so nice to have everything I need in my own room.”

With 55 properties across 26 states, My Place Hotels is proud to amplify the message that all independently owned and operated properties continue to give back to their communities in a multitude of impactful ways and continue to look for opportunities to do more.

My Place Hotels President and CEO Ryan Rivett is proud to see the brand’s franchise family unite on the same front as we work to ensure first responders have a safe place to call home over these next critical over the next several months.

“It’s a great feeling to know that our franchisees and hotel operators recognize the great importance of providing hospitality during uncertain times,” said Rivett. “You can’t put a price on knowing your loved ones are safe and secure after working a long day on the front lines of this pandemic, especially when you can’t necessarily be safe and secure together. Being able to provide that safety and security while giving back is a feeling like no other. I couldn’t be prouder of the My Place Family as we rally to help our frontlines in communities across America.”

To learn more about the “Help Our Heroes” initiative or to book a future reservation, please contact sales@myplacehotels.com or visit our website.