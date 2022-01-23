A large supply of N95 masks has been made available to residents through Kenosha County Public Health. No identification is required to receive a supply of masks.

“We are very happy to be able to offer these free masks to Kenosha County residents, particularly those who may have a tougher time obtaining masks,” said Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit. “Wearing a well-fitted mask remains one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19, particularly the highly contagious Omicron variant.”

Individuals will receive a pack of 20 N95 masks each. These masks have been made available to equip the residents of Kenosha better to safeguard more effectively through the Omicron surge. Masks are only available in adult sizes so far. Unfortunately, the county has not received a supply of child-sized masks as of yet. Information on mask-wearing can be found below.

Distribution began on Friday, Jan. 21 at the following locations:

Southwest Library

Northside Library

Simmons Library

Uptown Library

Salem Lakes Library

Twin Lakes Library

Westosha Senior Center

Kenosha Senior Center

Village of Pleasant Prairie and Rec Plex

Town of Wheatland

Town of Randall

Village of Bristol

Town of Paris

Town of Somers

Village of Twin Lakes

Village of Salem lakes

Town of Brighton

Kenosha County Job Center

National Guard testing site in Trevor

Additionally, the following organizations have masks to distribute, while supplies last:

Shalom Center

Grace Welcome Center

Sharing Center

Salvation Army

Hope Council

ELCA Outreach Center

Society’s Assets

How to wear N95 masks

The N95 masks received through this disbursement can be reused “as long as they are not visibly soiled,” according to Kenosha County Public Health, and masks do not need to be “fit-tested” for average individuals; only healthcare and response personnel are required to do fit testing.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has a wealth of useful information on masks, including types, care, when to wear and more. The following information is crucial to mask effectiveness:

Your mask should cover both your mouth and nose, fit snugly against your face, and have at least two layers of material. Your mask should also have a nose wire to help prevent respiratory droplets and aerosols from leaking in and out around the edges. You can check for gaps by feeling for airflow around the top, side, or bottom of your mask. Wisconsin DHS website

Kenosha County has information on COVID-19 that includes vaccine providers, testing locations, isolation and quarantine protocols, and more on the Kenosha County COVID-19 Response Hub. For anyone needing assistance obtaining masks, please call the Kenosha County COVID-19 Hotline at 262-605-6799.

