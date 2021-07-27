RACINE COUNTY – County Executive Jonathan Delagrave met with the leadership contingent from the National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) last Friday during a visit to Racine County. The group came to Wisconsin as part of their 75th Anniversary celebration and annual summer meeting being held in Chicago.

Members of the NACD viewed the new Regenerative Stormwater Conveyance system being constructed at Hwy 31 and KR. The project is a highly innovative approach to stormwater management and benefits both Racine County and Kenosha County.

County Executive Delagrave expressed strong support for the work of conservation departments in those respective counties, specifically recognizing the important work performed daily by Racine County Conservationist Chad Sampson and his staff, as well as the work NACD does on behalf of those departments through federal and state agency partners, and the valuable partnership Racine County enjoys with Root-Pike WIN, without whom many of these projects would not be possible.

“Innovative projects like these save dollars by reducing infrastructure and environmental damage from stormwater runoff within an area half the size of a traditional catch basin, minimizing the impact on private lands surrounding the area,” commented County Executive Delagrave. “In the long run, it is a win-win for the environment and for the community.”

The delegation also toured Sam Meyers Park Beach and Racine North Beach with County Supervisor Melissa Kaprelian providing details and data about the restoration projects being implemented on these beach areas.