RACINE — A Legislative Advocacy Candidate Forum is planned for this Wednesday evening by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Racine County Chapter. The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Racine Public Library, 72 Seventh St.

“It’s really important to bring awareness of these issues,” said Bridget Munson, NAMI Racine County executive director. “Having one-on-one contact with these local representatives is crucial because they are the ones writing the laws.”

Those expected to participate are Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester), Assembly Minority Leader Gretchen Neubauer (D-Racine), Rep. Robert Wittke (R-Caledonia), and Anthony Hammes of Caledonia, who is challenging Wittke for the 62nd Assembly District seat in the November general election. The forum panel will be moderated by Adam Rogan, Racine Journal Times news editor.

The forum is open to the public both in-person and online (via Zoom and Facebook Live). Because seating is limited, attendees are asked to register by filling out the online form.

Mental Illness Awareness Week and NAMI

The Legislative Advocacy Candidate Forum is part of NAMI Racine County’s commemoration of Mental Illness Awareness Week.

Other events and activities include Night Out for NAMI online silent auction fundraiser, through Friday, Oct. 7. Auction and bidding information can be found here.

Food order donations for NAMI Racine County will be offered this week by Panda Express (Monday), Chipotle (Tuesday), Noodles & Co. (Wednesday), and Panera (Thursday).

To learn more about mental health services and the advocacy provided, visit the NAMI Racine County website.

Local news

