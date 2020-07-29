NAMI Racine County is beginning a monthly virtual speaker series that will cover various elements of mental health including self-care during COVID-19, suicide prevention, and much more.

The speaker series will be the third Wednesday of each month, beginning today, July 29, at 6 p.m. Tonight’s topic will be LGBTQ mental health with panelists from the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin.

To register for the virtual event and receive the Zoom link, email NAMI at nsmart@namiracine.org or mgehring@namiracine.org.

NAMI Racine County also offers various support groups like Teen Talk, Peer Support, and Family Support.

READ MORE: 25 Mental Wellness Tips for Quarantine