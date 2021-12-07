The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Racine County offers a support group for adults with loved ones living with mental illness.

Family Support Group is peer-led and free to attend. Meetings are the first Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at their Racine office, located at 2300 DeKoven Ave. Attendees can either join in-person or virtually via Zoom. In-person attendance follows all COVID-19 safety guidelines.

To attend the meeting virtually, call the NAMI Racine County office at 262-637-0582, or email info@namiracine.org to receive the Zoom link.

For more information, or to see other services, programs and support groups available, visit NAMI Racine County online.

About NAMI Racine County

NAMI Racine County is a local organization of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) that seeks to improve the quality of life of all individuals affected by mental illness and to promote recovery. NAMI Racine County focuses on three areas that offer reform, health, and hope to our community: Advocacy, Education, and Support.