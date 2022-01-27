Advertisements

NAMI Racine County is a local organization of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). They seek to improve the quality of life of all individuals affected by mental illness and to promote recovery. NAMI Racine County focuses on three areas that offer reform, health and hope to our community: Advocacy, Education and Support.

They offer various mental health services in Racine. These support services aim to help Racine County residents. There are services available for people of different ages and for a variety of reasons related to mental health. In addition, their resources are available both online and in-person.

Support Groups

Do you have anxiety, depression, PTSD, or know a loved one who is dealing with one or more of these conditions?

Support groups are offered in-person and online. Plan to arrive to support group meetings 5 to 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. In-person events are held at NAMI Racine, 2300 DeKoven Ave. All support groups are free of charge and subject to time changes or cancellations.

Please note when attending an in-person support group, masks are required to be worn whenever Racine County mandates are in effect.

Support Group Who can attend? What’s it about? In-Person Groups Zoom Groups Additional Info Peer Support Group For Adults (18+) with any mental health diagnosis Peer-led support group – Every Monday,

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

– Every other Tuesday,

6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

-Every other Wednesday,

2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

– See the website or call for the next meeting date on Tuesdays



-If attending online, call or send your email address to info@namiracine.org to include you on the Zoom invite Family Support Group For adults (18+) with a loved one living with a mental illness Peer-led support group 1st Tuesday of the month

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. May request to be online if preferred N/A Teen Talk For high school students Forum for high school students that allows teens to talk to others of similar ages, who may experience similar feelings 1st Wednesday of the month

4 p.m. to 5 p.m. N/A -1-time parent/guardian consent form must be signed

– Facilitated by Clinical Therapist Kristine Jacobs and Allison Clarke from NAMI SOLOS Support Group (Survivors of a Loved Ones Suicide) For those who have lost a loved one due to suicide Group-led forum for those who’ve been affected by a suicide 2nd Wednesday of each month

6 p.m. N/A N/A Support Groups available at NAMI Racine

Resource & Navigation

NAMI Racine is now offering a new phone hotline called “Resource and Navigation” that is managed by Mary, a long-time support person professionally trained by NAMI Racine and a long-time NAMI Partner.

The support line hours are as follows:

Mondays, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Tuesdays, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Thursdays, 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Call 262-637-4762 for support. In addition, people can leave a confidential voicemail if Mary is unavailable. When Mary is there, she will return your call.

Mental Health Resources

A variety of mental health resources are available on the Racine County Eye.

Visit the Racine County Eye’s Mental Health Resources to view what is available.

