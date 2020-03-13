Do you know someone or know of an organization in the community that deserves to be recognized for their work making Racine County a more compassionate Community? If you do, NAMI Racine County wants to recognize them, so we created the Compassionate Community Award.



The Compassionate Community Award was created to recognize an individual or organization in the community exemplifying qualities of compassion and empathy in their work; either with individuals or within the context of the greater community.

Nominees should meet the following criteria:

reside/operated in Racine County

demonstrate one or more of the values of a compassionate community by: meeting the needs of its inhabitants, prioritizing the well being of the community and by treating all people and living things with respect

The award will be given at the Night Out for NAMI annual fundraiser on May 15. The award recipient will receive 2 complimentary tickets to the event and will be expected to attend in-person to receive their award.