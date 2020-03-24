Nancy Lois Becker, 89, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at Elizabeth Residence in Franklin. She was born in Racine, May 22, 1930, daughter of the late Edmund and Severine (Nee: Lochowitz) Beetcher.

Nancy graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1948”. On May 26, 1951, at Holy Name Catholic Church she married Thomas B. Becker who died March 25, 1998. Nancy was employed by Christensen and Lee Insurance for over 30 years, retiring in 2000. She was a longtime member of the Holy Name Catholic Church and the Catholic Junior League. While raising her children, she was active with Girl Scouting, enjoyed camping and horseback riding. She also enjoyed traveling throughout the country and to Europe and was an active community volunteer. Above all, she treasured time spent with her family and she will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her children, Jane (Thomas) Schrimpf of Greendale, James (Annie) Becker of DePere, John (Jean) Becker of Racine, Gary E. Becker of Racine; 7 grandchildren, Jill (Paul) Damora, Paul Schrimpf, David Schrimpf (Stephanie), Austin Tobias-Becker, Hilary Becker, Lindsay Becker, Maggie Becker; 1 great-granddaughter Millie Ellen Schrimpf, sister, Mary Jo Becker; in-laws, Helen (Dick) Malzahn, Bob (Pat) Becker, Jerry (Gail) Becker; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, John Becker.

Private services will be held with interment at Holy Family Cemetery. Memorials to St. Catherine’s High School have been suggested.

