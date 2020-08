Nancy Jaskulske, 88, died on Monday, August 3. She was born in Racine on October 8, 1931, daughter of the late Rudolph and Marie (nee: Monson) Aksland Sr.

On May 21, 1955, Nancy married Jerome “Jerry” Jaskulske, who preceded her in death June 2, 2007. She was employed with Wisconsin Natural Gas Company for forty years before retiring. Nancy was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. In her spare time, Nancy enjoyed knitting and testing her luck at the casinos and supported QVC.

Nancy is survived by her siblings, Rudolph (Beverly) Askland Jr, Malvin (Joann) Aksland; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Nancy was also preceded in death by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Margaret (Robert) Braley, Elaine (George) Christensen.

Private funeral services were held with interment at West Lawn Memorial Park.

