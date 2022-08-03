RACINE – Racine’s 31st National Night Out (NNO) brought neighbors together at 28 locations throughout the city on Tuesday.

Organized locally by the nonprofit Racine Neighborhood Watch organization, NNO is a nationwide, annual community-building campaign – held on the first Tuesday of August – that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to help make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

The COVID-19 pandemic curtailed local events in 2020, but this year’s participation is on an upswing. Racine Neighborhood Watch was anticipating as many as 4,000 attendees at the city’s NNO events Tuesday.

Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave., in a West Racine neighborhood, hosted its first NNO event in two years with a free hot dog picnic, games for young and old, a community resource fair, live entertainment and a visit from a Racine Fire Department truck and crew.

A few highlights from National Night Out in West Racine

Volunteer artists skillfully painted faces all evening. – Credit: Paul Holley The food was a big hit with everyone. – Credit: Paul Holley Hot dogs, watermelon, sweet corn and cookies! – Credit: Paul Holley

DJ extraordinaire Ken Stenzel kept everyone entertained. – Credit: Paul Holley Kids had chances to win a prize at games run by Focus on Community. – Credit: Paul Holley Singer/guitarist Zaido Cruz. – Credit: Paul Holley

