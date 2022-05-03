On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. there will be a memorial ceremony at Hantschel Park, 5400 Byrd Ave. in Racine, as a kick-off to National Police Week, which officially begins Sunday, May 15.

Join Racine County law enforcement as they honor the officers of Racine County who have given their lives in the line of duty. Speakers will include Mayor Cory Mason, County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, District Attorney Tricia Hanson, and Police Chief Maurice Robinson.

May 10 also happens to be the one-year anniversary of the swearing-in of Police Chief Robinson, although the scheduling of the two events are not linked, Racine Police Department’s Sergeant Kristi Wilcox told the Racine County Eye.

Other National Police Week events have not been confirmed as of yet, however, the Racine County Eye has learned that a special bagpiper appearance may happen around midnight on May 13 at the police department. We will update the story with any events as they are announced.

About National Police Week

National Police Week offers honor, remembrance, and peer support, while allowing law enforcement, survivors, and citizens to gather and pay homage to those who gave their lives in the line of duty.

– National Police Week

Local News

