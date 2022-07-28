The National School Lunch Program (NSLP) is a federally assisted school meal program. Throughout the 2022-2023 school year, the program will continue to provide nutritionally-balanced school meals (one complete breakfast and one complete lunch) at no charge to children enrolled within the Racine Unified School District, every school day.

NSLP works to offer healthy, balanced school meals to students. According to RUSD, they will receive reimbursement from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for the qualifying meals served. To note, incomplete school meals are not reimbursable to RUSD and are considered a la carte meals.

What’s a balanced school meal?

During the school year, it is important for students to choose a balanced meal to meet their nutritional needs. A lunch that qualifies as a balanced meal contains the following:

Meat or Meat Alternative

Grains / Bread

Vegetables

Fruit

Fat-Free or 1% Milk

According to RUSD, students must take 3 of the 5 listed components listed above, including at least ½ cup of fruit or vegetable to qualify. If the student chooses a balanced meal, it qualifies for the free lunch program, and they will not be charged. However, if students choose additional items or a meal that doesn’t contain the necessary items to qualify as a balanced meal, then they will be charged “a la carte,” or per item.

Reminders for parents

A lot of time passes between lunchtime and when your child gets home. It is important to remember:

Schools

Advertising

Connect with thousands of parents by advertising in our back-to-school guide! How you connect your marketing message matters. Racine County Eye put a lot of thought into how parents can start their school year off right.

We’ve done this by offering stories and directories that matter. Our guide features three components: exclusive and shareable stories, directories, and advertising opportunities.

Read more and get details about our back-to-school guide now.

Local News

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.