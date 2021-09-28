Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day. This is a nonpartisan civic holiday that celebrates our democracy. According to U.S. Census data from 2020, as many as 1 in 4 Americans are eligible to vote but are not registered. Are you one of these individuals?

Citizens struggle to register to vote, updating registration, and staying informed on the process. The information below can help assist you with the process.

Am I Registered to Vote?

Before starting the process to register to vote in Wisconsin, it is important to make sure that you are not already registered.

Search by name by clicking here.

Update Information

Are you registered to vote but need to update your information? Change your name or address by clicking here.

Not Registered?

Online:

In Wisconsin, to register to vote online, you must have a valid and unexpired Wisconsin Driver License or Wisconsin State ID Card. The site myvote.wi.gov can be used to register. Those wishing to register to vote will need to match the name, date of birth, and address on file with the Wisconsin DMV to register to vote online.

Updating information with Wisconsin DMV:

A current address must be on file with the Wisconsin DMV before you can register to vote online. Update your address with the Wisconsin DMV here.

Mail-in:

Eligible Wisconsin voters who do not have a current, valid Wisconsin Driver License or Wisconsin State ID Card may complete the voter registration form and mail or deliver their papers to their municipal clerk along with a proof of residence document.

Am I Elgible?

According to Wisconsin, the following are the requirements to vote:

Are you a United States Citizen? You must be a U.S. Citizen to vote in Wisconsin. If you currently have green card status or have not completed the naturalization process then you are not eligible to vote.

Will you be at least 18 years old at the time of the next election? Must be 18 by the date of the next election. Voters must be 18 to vote in any election, including a primary, in Wisconsin. If you are registering on Election Day, you must be 18 years old by Election Day.

Do you have a WI driver license or a WI state identification card? Wisconsin driver license that is currently revoked, suspended, or expired; or have been issued a State of Wisconsin ID card that is expired, please provide the number and the last 4 digits of your Social Security Number. Do you not have a Wisconsin driver license or State of Wisconsin ID card? You must provide the last 4 digits of your Social Security Number.

Will you have resided at your current residential address for at least 28 consecutive days prior to the next election, with no present intent to move? Voter must have lived there for the 28 days before the election with no present intent to move. If you have not lived at your address for at least 28 days by Election Day, you can register to vote at the last Wisconsin address where you did reside for at least 28 days.

Are you currently serving a sentence for a felony conviction, including probation, parole, or supervision? You are not eligible to vote if you are serving any portion of a felony sentence. If you are on supervision, probation, or parole for a felony conviction you are not eligible to vote. Once all terms of your felony sentence are complete, you may register to vote.



Vote Absentee

Registered Wisconsin voters can request an absentee ballot.

First, make sure that you are registered to vote. If you are not registered, or your name or address has changed, you will need to register or update your registration before requesting an absentee ballot.

Click here to request an absentee ballot.

Additional Resources

Need more information? There are additional resources to help.

