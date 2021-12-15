The National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a High Wind Warning until 9 a.m. CST on Thursday, Dec. 16. This high wind warning is in effect for Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Walworth, Racine, and Kenosha Counties.

This applies to the cities of Fond du Lac, Plymouth, Sheboygan Falls, Howards Grove, Oostburg, Beaver Dam, Waupun, Mayville, West Bend, Germantown, Hartford, Mequon, Cedarburg, Grafton, Mayville, West Bend, Watertown, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Waukesha, Brookfield, New Berling, Menomonee Falls, Muskego, Milwaukee, Whitewater, Delavan, Elkhorn, Lake Geneva, East Troy, Racine, and Kenosha.

High Winds Hit SE WI

People should expect winds ranging from 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. The National Weather Service predicts that the highest wind gusts will happen around 10 p.m. until midnight. It is possible that winds could even peak at 70 mph throughout the thunderstorms, especially for areas west of the I-39/90 corridor.







Prepare for the storm

The storms and high winds could blow down trees and powerlines. Prepare for possible widespread power outages. Travel and visibility will be difficult. If you must drive, proceed with caution. The National Weather Service advises that people stay indoors and avoid areas around trees, if outside. Likewise, if possible, remain in the lower levels of your home and avoid windows.

According to the CDC, be sure to prepare the following:

Emergency food and water supply Emergency medicine supply Emergency power sources such as flashlights including extra batteries Safety and personal items Important documents, including medical documents, wills, passports, and personal identification A fire extinguisher

Local News

Like this story? Become a paid subscriber for important local news stories and more on the Racine County Eye.

Rating: 5 out of 5.