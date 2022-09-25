The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning in Racine and several other Wisconsin counties.

Reports indicate possible 60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. Wisconsinites should prepare and expect damage to occur. Roofs, siding, and trees are expected to be damaged. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Milwaukee, Racine, Waukesha, West Allis, Wauwatosa, New Berlin, Brookfield, Greenfield, Menomonee Falls, Oak Creek, Mount Pleasant, Muskego, South Milwaukee, Cudahy, Whitewater, Whitefish Bay, Greendale, Pewaukee, Brown Deer and Sussex should take this notice into consideration. Seek shelter immediately if you are within these counties.

Around 6:20 p.m, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Whitefish Bay to near Waukesha to Palmyra, moving southeast at 60 mph. Trained weather spotters reported trees down across Jefferson and Waukesha counties.

Updates from the National Weather Service will be posted when more information becomes available.

Weather Service

The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens are committed to sharing important weather news with the community. Check our Weather category for official announcements, updates on weather conditions and more. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local happenings.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.