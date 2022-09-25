The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning in Racine, Kenosha, and eastern Walworth counties until 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 25.

Reports indicate possible 60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. Wisconsinites should prepare and expect damage to occur. Roofs, siding and trees are expected to be damaged. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Racine, Mount Pleasant, Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie, Antioch, Elkhorn, Lake Geneva, Sturtevant, Union Grove, East Troy, Paddock Lake, Camp Lake, Wind Lake, Winthrop Harbor, Twin Lakes, Rochester, Raymond, Wheatland, Yorkville and Genoa City should take this notice into consideration. The National Weather Service recommends that you seek shelter immediately if you are within these counties.

National Weather Service reports

Around 6:20 p.m, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Whitefish Bay to near Waukesha to Palmyra, moving southeast at 60 mph. Trained weather spotters reported trees down across Jefferson and Waukesha counties.

At 6:40 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near South Milwaukee to Como, moving southeast at 40 mph.

Updates will be posted when more information becomes available.

Weather

