RACINE COUNTY – County officials reported Monday that 16.8 percent of Racine County residents (32,919 people) had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, more than 50 percent of the county’s age 65+ population have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

In its weekly update, the county also reported planned changes to community COVID-19 testing sites conducted by the Wisconsin National Guard. The drive-through test site at the Racine County Fairgrounds will close after Wednesday. The test site at Festival Hall in Racine, which ended its run last Thursday (March 4), will reopen next Monday, March 15. Tests there will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays only.

In other highlights:

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has launched a new hotline for COVID-19 information, including connecting with local vaccine providers and appointment registration. Call 844-684-1064.

The Central Racine County Health Department (CRCHD) and the City of Racine Public Health Department are working with major hospital systems to help vaccinate educators and child care workers. Ascension is working in partnership with schools in Eastern Racine County. Advocate Aurora is helping vaccinate teachers in Western Racine County.

This week’s State of Wisconsin expects to receive 47,000 doses of the one-dose vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson.

For local information updates on COVID-19 for Racine County, visit racinecounty.com/coronavirus The City of Racine page can be found at racinecoronavirus.org. The Central Racine County Health Department page can be found at crchd.com/covid-19.