In non-COVID times, it can be difficult for community members to find local health and wellness resources for consumers can be very difficult, but during a pandemic, this task can seem near impossible. Now there is a new local online resource that can help Racine community members navigate resources here in Racine! The RacineCountyFamilyResources.com website has a comprehensive and up-to-date mental health services directory that is easy to search. This directory has an edit request function, meaning community members and providers can update a listing at any time, then it will go through an approval process. This allows for a current directory with the most up to date information.

How do I access this directory?

You can find the resource directory by visiting the www.RacineCountyFamilyResources.com

Website and clicking on the resource tab in the upper left hand corner. You can then either search the directory for what you are looking for, or click on the variety of resource categories. Also in the upper left hand corner, you can change the language to any of the 50+ languages the website provides, and the entire website, including the resource tab will be in your preferred language.

What kind of resources can I find in this resource directory?

There are numerous categories of resources that are offered throughout Racine County. Here is a list of all of the categories that you can choose from:

Health Family Economic Supports Social Supports Educational and Vocational Services Alzheimers and Dementia Child, Adolescent and Family Services Financial and Expense Assistance Support Groups Military/Veterans Behavioral Health Senior Services Food and Household Goods Crisis and Emergency Support Education Substance Use Prevention and Early Intervention Housing and Shelter Assistance Advocacy Services Employment and Training Health and Insurance Transportation[1] [2] Information and Referral Disability Services Legal Services Physical Health Wellness

