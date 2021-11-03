This Saturday, residents have an opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine right in their own neighborhoods. After a successful pop-up vaccination clinic last weekend, the City of Racine, AMI Health, and Health Care Network have teamed up again and will be back in the community to offer a convenient option for folks to get vaccinated.

Neighborhood locations for this weekend are within Alderwoman Mollie Jones’ district. The Alderwoman will join the canvassers on Saturday to spread the word to neighborhood residents.

The pop-up clinic, which is using the city’s Mobile Voting Unit as their base, will be at the following locations on Saturday, November 6:

11:00 a.m. – 20th & Mead St

12:00 p.m. – DeKoven Ave between Mead and Racine St

1:00 p.m. – 16th & Villa St

2:00 p.m. – 16th St & College Ave|

3:00 p.m. – 17th St & Park Ave

“I survived COVID and would not wish my experience on anyone. I know many of you still have questions and concerns about the vaccines. Perhaps you are just afraid of needles! Pre-COVID, I had questions and some concerns but after being hospitalized with COVID, I was happy to get vaccinated. The thought of being that sick again is frightening. So when you see us this weekend – ask questions, someone will hold your hand if needed, but please get vaccinated.” Alderwoman Mollie Jones

More about the Mobile Vaccination Clinics:

Vaccines are FREE

All individuals ages 12 and older are eligible

No ID, health insurance, or appointments are needed

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. (The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available in limited quantities.)

INCENTIVE PROGRAM: Residents who get vaccinated will receive a $50 gift card from the City of Racine. Already-vaccinated residents who bring unvaccinated residents to receive their vaccination will receive a $50 Good Neighbor gift card.



Stay up-to-date on COVID-19 by visiting the Racine County Eye’s Coronavirus Dashboard .

About the City of Racine

With a population of 78,000, Racine is the fifth-largest municipality in the state of Wisconsin. It is home to world-renown manufacturers such as SC Johnson, CNH Industrial, Twin Disc, Modine, InSinkErator, and more. Racine is home to diverse cultures, a thriving downtown, and internationally-recognized beaches along the shores of Lake Michigan.