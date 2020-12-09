File photo by Scott Anderson, Patch Staff

RACINE ⏤ A planned change to city of Racine winter parking restrictions isn’t taking place.

Instead, the city will continue to enforce the current winter parking restrictions for the 2020-2021 winter season. Those restrictions run from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. during snow emergencies.

The Department of Public Works (DPW) had proposed extending the parking restriction from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the 2021 budget.

Officials expected the move to save about $60,000 in overtime costs. They believed it would also give DPW drivers, who sometimes work 12- to 18-hour shifts, the opportunity to get some sleep before continuing snow and ice removal work on a regular day shift.

Because of the budget impact, part of the budget process included the ordinance change. After the budget’s adoption, the city publicized the ordinance change to go into effect starting Dec. 1.

One-time $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $10 $20 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!

Resident calls cancel new restrictions

However, Mayor Cory Mason’s office immediately got calls from residents asking why the lengthier parking restrictions were in place every day, not just during snow emergencies.

“It was not my intent to have that be the case. I believed we were only implementing this during snow and ice operations or snow emergencies; however, the ordinance was not drafted to reflect that,” Mason said in a news release.

In investigating, officials discovered the Racine Common Council approved the new budget, but not the proposed winter parking ordinance. As a result, the city decided to leave the 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. winter parking restrictions in place.

“To avoid any further confusion, we will not look to change those restrictions for at least the remainder of the winter season,” the mayor added.

Rating: 1 out of 5.

Also in the News COVID-19 testing site in Kenosha County moving to Trevor KENOSHA COUNTY ⏤ Starting Friday, the Wisconsin National Guard weekly COVID-19 testing site in the county will be housed at a new location. The testing site will now rest at the Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue Station No. 1, 11252 254th Ct., in Trevor. Testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. […] The Community Buzz: What’s Up With Local Nonprofits For a full look at what local nonprofits are up to, check out our nonprofit community feed here. Here’s a snapshot of the things you’ll find: Look for a fun and safe activity for the whole family? The Racine Zoo is hosting the Wonderland of Lights Drive-Thru event. Enjoy art? The Racine Art Museum is […] Racine county property transfers: November 16th through 19th Racine County had 101 property sales between November 16 and 20, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record. These properties had a cash value of almost $24 million. The transfers included properties occupied by Grove Insurance Agency and Rose Investments LLC. Schauer Family Investments, LLC sold the property at 815 […]