Downtown Racine Corporation (DRC) has placed ten brand new round metal picnic tables, some with umbrellas, to welcome back diners and shoppers.

This new amenity to Monument Square is a result of Downtown Racine Corporation’s efforts to safely welcome residents and tourists back to downtown and help local business owners navigate the challenges of a worldwide pandemic.

“We jumped in right away to provide support and connect business owners to important resources,” DRC executive director Kelly Kruse said. “We started with a merchant Zoom meeting on March 26 and have hosted a call every week for the past 17 weeks.”

The meetings, which have been well-attended by 25-60 people each week, have facilitated an active exchange of ideas, hosted guests to share expertise and provided a direct connection between the business owners and local officials.

Ideas brought forth during the meetings and by active members of DRC’s Board of Directors have resulted in initiatives that have and will make a big difference to help businesses recover devastating losses and build confidence in local residents to safely return downtown to shop, dine and relax.

“We’re also very grateful to the staff at City Hall who have worked with us to implement changes that are not only important to downtown now, but will help fuel our community’s economic engine in the future,” executive director, Kelly Kruse said.

In addition to the new tables, DRC has been directly involved in several other initiatives:

Bagged meters in front of restaurants for easy curbside pickup

Curbside pickup signage for all businesses to display

Two outdoor scavenger hunts to give residents a reason to visit without having to go into the stores

Sidewalk curtilage fees waived and rushed to allow for sidewalk sales

Sidewalk café license fees waived and rushed to allow for outdoor dining

11 hand sanitizing stations have been purchased with CARES funding (to be delivered in the coming weeks) to be placed throughout downtown

Restaurant map/guide created denoting outdoor dining options

For more information, visit racinedowntown.com

About Downtown Racine Corporation

DRC is a non-profit whose mission is to foster economic, social, and cultural diversity by stimulating business development, programming events, and marketing downtown to the community, developers, and tourists. The goal of the event is to ultimately grow foot traffic on the sidewalks of downtown Racine and get people in the doors of our awesome local businesses.