New Berlin Eisenhower boys’ basketball looks to use their competitive drive to their advantage the rest of this season. The Lions, who currently sit at 3-8 overall, have had six games decided by six points or less this year including the team’s recent 60-57 comeback win over Waterford on Jan. 11.

“We are probably better than our 2-8 record,” New Berlin Eisenhower head coach Scott Witt said. “When you have things go against you in those close games, and you find yourself in another close game, I’m sure it is human nature to have self-doubt creep in, but I’m extremely proud to have our guys get a close one after having a number of close games go against us.”

In Tuesday night’s win on the road against Waterford, New Berlin Eisenhower trailed 34-19 after the Wolverines used a 26-5 first-half run to build up a lead. The Lions used an 11-2 run to propel them back and played close down the stretch of the win.

New Berlin Eisenhower had 21 made shots in the win against Waterford, including 10 shots from three-point range. Wil Bauer had 18 points, while Braden Obst had 15 and Ari Nimani had 11 for the Lions.

“We switched up our defense a little bit and found a little bit of energy,” Witt said of the recent win. “Will Bauer caught fire and really led us, and we had a defensive spark from some other guys.”

New Berlin Eisenhower has some scoring depth as they have three players that average around 13 points per game in Braden Obst, Corey Ryan and Will Bauer. Ryan leads the team with 155 points, and all three have had 20 point performances this season.

“They are our three most experienced players,” Witt said. “Happy to have those guys as they certainly can light it up.”

Currently, New Berlin Eisenhower is the middle of the pack of the Woodland West Conference. Witt says that each game is important, especially with having Pewaukee and Wisconsin Lutheran, who are two of the state’s best teams in the conference.

“There is not a night off and every game is a battle for us,” Witt said. “Amongst coaching circles, you always talk about that it is tough to win non-conference games on the road. I don’t care how you are playing or how tough you are, going on the road and winning is tough.”

About New Berlin Eisenhower

New Berlin Eisenhower (IKE) is a college preparatory high school located at 4333 S. Sunnyslope Rd. in New Berlin, WI. IKE serves approximately 800 students with a rigorous curriculum with significant options for students seeking a college preparatory experience.

