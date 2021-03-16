MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), on Tuesday, moved up by one week the date that residents with certain medical conditions will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. So, the start date, which had been March 29, is now next Monday (March 22).

The next eligibility group includes individuals age 16 and over with the following medical conditions:

Asthma (moderate-to-severe)

Cancer

Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Cystic fibrosis

Down syndrome

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Hypertension or high blood pressure

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from a solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines

Liver disease

Neurologic conditions, such as dementia

Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30-39 kg/m2)

Overweight (BMI of 25-29 kg/m2)

Pregnancy

Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)

Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2 or more)

Sickle cell disease

Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus

Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)

The DHS on Tuesday also clarified that all clergy (as part of health care personnel who provide spiritual care to the sick), restaurant workers (as part of the food supply eligibility group) are among the groups now eligible for the vaccine. Also, the public safety eligibility group now includes judges, prosecutors, and other essential criminal court personnel, in addition to public defenders.



Depending on vaccine supply, the DHS still anticipates that Wisconsin will expand eligibility on May 1 to include all individuals age 16 and older. Further, the DHS will continue to monitor vaccination coverage statewide and partner with vaccine providers to offer an updated vaccination timeline for the general public.

Visit the Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccine options page or call the toll-free vaccine hotline at 1-844-684-1064 to learn more about receiving a vaccine.

