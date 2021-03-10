Kenosha County Public Health’s expanded-capacity COVID-19 community vaccination clinic is now operational in the former Shopko building at 5300 52nd St. in Kenosha.

The former clinic site in the Kenosha County Job Center is no longer operational.

Those who have appointments to receive both the first and second dose of the vaccine from Kenosha County Public Health should report to the Shopko building at their appointment time.

Please note: Appointments are required to receive the vaccine from Kenosha County Public Health. These clinics are available to those who live, work or study in Kenosha County.

Links to Kenosha County’s online appointment system as well as those of other local vaccine providers are available on the Kenosha County COVID-19 Response Hub website, or by clicking the flashing red button at the top of the homepage here. For those who do not have internet access, a vaccination call

center is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 262-605-6799.