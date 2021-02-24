Advocate Aurora Health has announced the leadership team for its new Aurora Medical Center in Mount Pleasant, which is scheduled to open in Q1 2022, and Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, effective immediately:

Lisa Just, MS, FACHE, has been named president of Aurora Medical Center in Mount Pleasant. Just will transition from her role as President of Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha. She will continue to serve as the President of the South Wisconsin PSA, providing oversight of Aurora Medical Center Kenosha, Aurora Medical Center Burlington, Aurora Lakeland Medical Center (Elkhorn), along with Medical Group clinics in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties and legacy Aurora clinics in Lake County, IL.

Venkata Thota, MD, will serve as interim CMO for Aurora Medical Center in Mount Pleasant. Dr. Thota is also the Chief Medical Officer for Aurora Medical Center Kenosha and Medical Group Clinics, and Chief Medical Officer for Advocate Aurora Post-Acute division.

Karen Hanson, RN, BSN, MBA, has been named VP/Chief Nursing Officer of Aurora Medical Center in Mount Pleasant. She will transition from her current role as VP/CNO at Advocate Condell Medical Center, where she has served for 14 years. She previously served as Administrator, Quality and Clinical Integration at Condell.

Donna Jamieson, PhD, RN, NEA-BC, has been named President, Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha. Since 2015, Jamieson has served as Chief Nursing Officer at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, and in 2019 she assumed additional responsibilities as Site Administrator.

Kathryn Harter, RN, BSOM, MBA, MSN, has been named Chief Nursing Officer of Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha. Harter brings 20 plus years of health care administration experience to this role. She joined Advocate Aurora in July 2020 as Director of Nursing for Aurora Medical Center Kenosha.