RACINE – The Starving Artist Fair, canceled because of COVID-19 in 2020, will be back this year in a new location.

The art event will feature the works of 110 artists. Further, the event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1. The DeKoven Center, 600 21st Street (21st and Wisconsin Avenue), is the event venue.

Sponsored by the Racine Art Guild, the Starving Artist Fair has been held annually for 52 years. For most years, the one-day fair has been staged at East Park on the Gateway Technical College campus, 1001 S. Main St. Now, a portion of that site is currently closed to accommodate reconstruction of GTC’s Lincoln Building.

In addition to artwork sales and display, the Starving Artist Fair includes food, live music, and children’s activities. Also, proceeds from the event are used to fund scholarships for Racine area college students enrolled in art-related degree programs. Visit: http://www.racineartguild.com/

