MOUNT PLEASANT – Residents in Wards 9, 13, 14, and 24 of the Village of Mount Pleasant will have a new polling location starting Aug. 9. The new location, which will be ready to welcome voters for the upcoming Wisconsin Partisan Primary, is Racine Bible Church, 12505 Spring St., in Sturtevant. This is located between County Road V and the southeast Frontage Road.

Voters in these wards’ previous polling location was Franksville Park Hall, also known as Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park.

New polling location offers more space

“We feel that this move will benefit our voters by having more space to move throughout the voting process,” said a Village of Mount Pleasant representative in a news release.

The change doesn’t require any action to be taken by the Village of Mount Pleasant residents. However, if you have changed your address, moved, or need to check the status of your voter registration, visit myvote.wi.gov.

Those with questions or concerns about the changes should direct their comments to the Village. Visit their website for more information.

Elections

