Mr. Bill Ticha was approved during the July 22nd monthly board meeting to become the new principal at Yorkville School. Bill is coming to lead the 4K – 8th grad school located in the village of Yorkville.

Ticha had previously led Gifford School and had worked for RUSD since 2001in roles of teacher, Assistant Principal, and Directing Principal. During his interview, he shared with the team that he plans to visit each classroom daily a routine that has become part of his practice. “I am outside at arrival and dismissal and most recesses, I enjoy giving teachers a spontaneous 15-minute prep break…I regularly give ‘good phone calls home’ so parents hear awesome things from their child’s school.

Ticha’s career in RUSD positioned him in failing schools with low academic achievement and behavior issues. He led schools to “beat the odds”. Ticha will be able to use his experience in a 4K -8 school since Yorkville also educates students in 4K -8th grade. Schools that span that many grades have many special opportunities for students but also present unique challenges. His first few days on the job have been spent in meetings with individual and small groups of teachers in a meet and greet type setting. He is working closely with District Superintendent Jeff Peterson to put together a plan for school opening in the fall.

Ticha happens to be a Yorkville parent and is anxious to lead the school his son attends. Ticha’s wife Joan is a teacher at Union Grove High School.